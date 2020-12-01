Weet for #Slack - The 1st async video meeting that frees up your agenda
How many times have you had to share your screen to show something but don’t have time to book a meeting?
A picture paints a thousand words. So why send a long Slack message when you can send a video message instead?
With Weet, you can record your face, your voice, and share your screen. Then, you can share your Weet easily in Slack. Your teammates can answer directly in your Weet by recording a screencast, video, or adding reactions for easy and fun asynchronous communication.
From onboarding to troubleshooting customer issues or technical issues with your team, Weet makes collaboration quick, simple, and clear with collaborative video messaging and other features that set us apart from the rest.
Save time by reducing back-and-forth Slack messaging. Your colleagues and clients will love it!
FREE FOR EVERYONE
Record and share unlimited videos for customer presentations, employee onboarding, team updates, and more—in just a few clicks.
Weet was created by a team with years of experience building smart collaboration and video messaging tools.
Engineers, salespeople, marketers, designers, and anyone that wants to communicate more effectively can use Weet anytime, anywhere.
If you have any additional questions visit our [help center](https://intercom.help/weet/en/
) or contact us at help@beeweet.com
!