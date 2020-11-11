資料保留政策
WebHR retains customers data for as long as the customer is active. Once a client leaves, we keep their data for 03 months and then destroy completely, unless the client requests for data purge immediately.
資料封存與移除政策
WebHR keeps customer data during their subscription lifecycle. We remove their data 03 months after the client has left - or if they ask for immediate removal.
資料儲存政策
WebHR stores customer data in their relevant data center. For example: most clients data stay in our US based data centers. For Canadian clients, their data stays in Canada, for European clients, their data stays in our European data centers.
資料中心位置
美國, 加拿大, 英國, 愛爾蘭, 德國, 新加坡, 澳洲
資料託管詳細資料
WebHR uses AWS as primary data center provider. Technology wise, we use MySQL, MongoDB, Redis for databases, and S3 for documents storage