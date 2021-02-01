We will retain your Personal Information only for as long as necessary to achieve the purposes for collection and processing set forth above. Retention periods will be determined taking into account the type of information that is collected and the purpose for which it is collected, bearing in mind the requirements applicable to the situation and the need to destroy outdated, unused information at the earliest reasonable time. If you withdraw your consent to our processing of your Personal Information, we will delete your Personal Information from our systems (except to the extent retaining such data in whole or in part is necessary to comply with any applicable rule or regulation and/or to respond to or defend against legal proceedings brought against us or our affiliates). For full data retention policy please see