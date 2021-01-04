資料保留政策
Security of your data and your privacy is our top priority. We keep your data as long as you are using our services. In the case of account removal, related data will be automatically deleted after 30 days.
資料封存與移除政策
We automatically remove data 30 days after account removal or upon a request sent to hello@kiwihr.com.
資料儲存政策
KiwiHR is running on AWS Cloud and the uploaded files and documents are stored in Google Cloud Storage. All of our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
資料託管詳細資料
Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.
資料託管公司
AWS, Google Cloud Storage