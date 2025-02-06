Transform your Slack workspace into a powerful sales enablement hub with GTM Buddy. With GTM Buddy’s integration into Slack, you can:Search without switching context With /buddy, easily find sales collateral, training materials, and battle cards in Slack with semantic search, keeping you focused on selling.Your personal AI Agent at your command Use /askbuddy for instant, AI-powered answers on sales plays, engagement on active deals and best practices - without digging through docsTrack & act on engagement Get real-time alerts when prospects engage with your content, so you can prioritize high-intent follow-ups.Enable your team Easily share and collect insights through custom forms, ensuring your team stays aligned with the latest sales resourcesYou can configure which notifications you want to receive under Profile > Notification Settings on GTM Buddy.Disclaimer: This AI-powered bot may generate inaccurate or incomplete responses—please verify critical information independently.
Please refer to our privacy policy for details on data retention.
https://gtmbuddy.ai/privacy-policy/
We delete all the data within 90 days of a customer ceases to be our Client
A snippet from the privacy policy:
Refer to RETENTION OF PERSONAL DATA
資料封存與移除政策
Please refer to our privacy policy for details on the data archival and removal policy. https://gtmbuddy.ai/privacy-policy/
A snippet from the privacy policy:
You can request Us for deletion and erasure of Your Personal Data.
資料儲存政策
Please refer to our privacy policy for details on the data storage policy. https://gtmbuddy.ai/privacy-policy/
A snippet from the privacy policy:
Our Website and App are reasonably scanned to meet or exceed PCI Compliance. Our Website and App receive regular security scans and penetration tests. Our Website and App also receive regular malware scans. In addition, our Website and App use an SSL certificate as an added security measure. We require username and passwords for our employees who can access your personal information that we store and/or process on our Platform and servers. In addition, we actively prevent third parties from getting access to your personal information that we store and/or process on our Platform and servers. We will accept payment by credit card through a third-party credit card processor on our behalf. We will implement reasonable security measures every time you (a) place an order, or (b) enter, submit, or access your information, (c) register, or (d) access our Platform, on our Website and App.
No customer data is used by GTM Buddy or the LLM models used by GTM Buddy will be used for training the models. Data is delete within 30 days. Ownership of the data stays with the customer.
more details here https://content.gtmbuddy.ai/shares/view/id
LLM 資料租戶政策
The OpenAI LLM operates in a stateless manner, meaning each interaction is independent and past conversations are not retained.
GTM Buddy tenancy is multi-tenant with isolation of data.
This is covered in detail in our privacy policy: https://gtmbuddy.ai/privacy-policy/
A snippet from our privacy policy:
You may contact us (i) at privacy@gtmbuddy.ai or (ii) by writing to us at Privacy Officer, at GTM Buddy, Inc., 1717 Mott Smith Drive, Honolulu, Hawaii 96822 to (i) make a Personal Information Request, (ii) lodge a complaint about our use or storage of your Personal Information, (iii) ask us to delete such Personal Information, and/or (iv) discuss our Privacy Policy and/or anything that has to do with it.