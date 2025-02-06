Please refer to our privacy policy for details on the data storage policy.

A snippet from the privacy policy: Our Website and App are reasonably scanned to meet or exceed PCI Compliance. Our Website and App receive regular security scans and penetration tests. Our Website and App also receive regular malware scans. In addition, our Website and App use an SSL certificate as an added security measure. We require username and passwords for our employees who can access your personal information that we store and/or process on our Platform and servers. In addition, we actively prevent third parties from getting access to your personal information that we store and/or process on our Platform and servers. We will accept payment by credit card through a third-party credit card processor on our behalf. We will implement reasonable security measures every time you (a) place an order, or (b) enter, submit, or access your information, (c) register, or (d) access our Platform, on our Website and App.