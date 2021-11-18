ZL Technologies

ZL UA is a unified archiving platform, delivered via cloud, on-premises, or hybrid. The platform enables compliance, eDiscovery, and records management of enterprise data, including email, instant messages, files, and social media.
Content from Slack Enterprise Grid is captured via Slack Discovery API and indexed for complete information governance and enterprise-wide search within the ZL UA platform. Slack Enterprise Grid customers that use ZL UA for archiving can now enable compliance with a wide range of industry regulations and long term retention requirements, including those for financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and government.
The ZL UA platform also offers joint Slack customers comprehensive eDiscovery search and collection, as well as DoD 5015.2 certified records management.
To learn more about archiving Slack Enterprise Grid Content in ZL UA or to speak with a Solutions Specialist, please visit https://www.zlti.com/slack-archiving
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ZL UA customers can easily add support for Slack Enterprise Grid by contacting their Customer Success Account Manager or messaging customerrelations@zlti.com
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