CallHippo is a revolutionary online phone service provider that operates in 50+ countries and can help you optimize your business communication to the maximum! You can get virtual numbers for your business and make, receive, and track your calls from a desktop, tablet, mobile or PC with a working internet. Key Features:

1. You can Integrate multiple Slack workspaces and channels.

2. Get calls and SMS activity: Whenever a user makes a call or sends a SMS from CallHippo dialer. System will send call/SMS activity to the integrated Slack channels.