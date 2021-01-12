Wellness Coach

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Data Retention Policy: Account Information Collection When you use our services, we gather information that you willingly provide. For instance, creating an account or using our services through third-party accounts like Google or Slack necessitates collecting essential information, including a chosen username, password, email address, gender, city, and age. Additionally, we may request further public information, such as profile pictures or a name, to enhance user discoverability on our services. Health Data Management You have the discretion to share your health-related data with us, choosing specifically what information to provide. We obtain this data through platforms like Apple Health, Google Health, or directly from wearable devices. This data, encompassing sleep patterns, step count, and exercise metrics, is crucial for offering personalized wellness insights and recommendations to our members. It also supports our community challenges, updating leaderboards with activity data from your devices. Consent for Health Data Linking your health information from Apple Health, Google Health, or similar accounts to our platform constitutes your explicit consent for us to access and utilize your health data as outlined in our privacy policy. You may withdraw this consent anytime by unlinking your health accounts or by reaching out to our support team. Live Sessions Participation Our live classes—and any similar future services—allow you the option to engage via camera and microphone, fostering interaction with coaches and peers. We value the collective learning experience. These sessions are recorded and may be utilized for promotional activities, on-demand content, legal compliance, or upholding our code of conduct. To opt out of video and audio recording, you may disable your camera and mute your microphone during these sessions. Communication with Support It's implied but worth mentioning that when you communicate with our customer support or interact with us through other means, we collect the information you choose to share.

資料封存與移除政策 Data Archive/Removal Policy * User Data Retention: We retain personal user data for the duration of an active account or as needed to provide services. Data associated with inactive accounts will be flagged for review and potential deactivation after 365 days of inactivity. * Health Data Retention: Health-related data shared with us will be kept only for the period necessary to serve the intended wellness purposes, after which it will be anonymized or deleted after 365 days of inactivity. * Revocation of Consent: In the event of a revocation of consent for health data use, we will proceed to delete the relevant data within 7 days from the request. * User-Requested Data Deletion: Users may request the deletion of their personal data by contacting our support team. Such requests will be honored and processed within 7 days of request. * Legal and Compliance Data Retention: Certain information will be retained to comply with legal obligations for a duration as mandated by applicable laws, regardless of the general retention period. * Post-Account Closure Data Deletion: Personal information will be removed within 90 days following an account closure, except for data that must be kept for legal reasons. * Recorded Live Session Data Handling: Recordings from live sessions will be maintained as part of our promotional materials or content library for a period of life time, unless removal is requested by the featured participant.

資料儲存政策 Data Storage Policy At Wellness Coach, our Data Storage Policy is designed to safeguard the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of our data assets. This policy governs all digital and physical data storage systems and mediums utilized by our organization. We categorize data based on sensitivity to determine access controls, ensuring compliance with legal standards and adherence to our Data Retention Schedule. We store data using Cloud solutions, with stringent security measures including encryption for data at rest. Access is restricted through role-based controls and is regularly reviewed to enforce the principle of least privilege. The entire data lifecycle, from creation through to archiving and destruction, is managed to maintain the highest levels of data integrity and policy compliance. To mitigate the risk of data loss, we implement robust backup and disaster recovery procedures, which are tested bi-annually for effectiveness. Regular monitoring and auditing are conducted to ensure ongoing adherence to this policy, with any violations subject to strict enforcement measures. We commit to annual reviews of this policy, or more frequently as required by business or technology changes, to continuously align our practices with the best data storage standards. Employee training programs are integral to our policy, providing all staff with clear guidance on their responsibilities regarding data storage, and specialized training for those with direct roles in data management. Non-compliance with this policy is taken seriously and may lead to disciplinary actions, ensuring that our approach to data storage is respected and upheld across the organization.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 openAI-ChatGpt 4o

LLM 保留設定 Data Storage Policy At Wellness Coach, our Data Storage Policy is designed to safeguard the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of our data assets. This policy governs all digital and physical data storage systems and mediums utilized by our orga

LLM 資料租戶政策 We do not use user content to teach our AI models about private individuals and we do not sell our users' data. Refusals: We teach our AI to reject requests for private or sensitive information. User choice: ChatGPT users can control whether their conte