資料保留政策

Pointr takes data security and privacy very seriously. The user data will be retained for up to two years after the last update or deleted upon user request. The data is not removed from backups of the databases automatically, but a database of deleted users ids is kept. This database does not store any information that can be used to identify the user outside of the system but only the Slack id and Slack team id of each deleted user. In case of backup restoration, the data of all users found on the deleted users ids database will be removed.