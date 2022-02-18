資料保留政策
Pointr takes data security and privacy very seriously. The user data will be retained for up to two years after the last update or deleted upon user request.
The data is not removed from backups of the databases automatically, but a database of deleted users ids is kept. This database does not store any information that can be used to identify the user outside of the system but only the Slack id and Slack team id of each deleted user.
In case of backup restoration, the data of all users found on the deleted users ids database will be removed.
資料封存與移除政策
The user data can be removed at any time by the user, by accessing the manage app settings modal of the application and following the instructions for data removal or after two years without activity.
The data stored in backups will not be deleted but will be removed in case of a backup restoration as described on Data Retention Policy.
資料儲存政策
All data is stored in encrypted databases provided by our cloud services providers following the guidelines and best practices for data security provided by those services.
資料託管詳細資料
All data is hosted on Amazon AWS Cloud and MongoDB Atlas infrastructure.