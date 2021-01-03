Tidbits of Reason

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- When the user uninstalls, the tokens are deleted
資料儲存政策
- Stored in Encrypted dynamo db on AWS
資料託管詳細資料
AWS- Encrypted Dynamodb
資料託管公司
AWS
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
We have added a section to the privacy policy to let users know that they can email us to delete data.
Whenever we receive a request, the user info is mapped through the team name and all of the relevant user token info is deleted from our database within 2 working days.