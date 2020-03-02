High performing managers are the difference between team success and failure. But too often managers lack the training and the tooling to succeed.
Atrium is a Data Driven Team Management platform that is custom made to help AE, SDR, and CS / AM managers use data to improve team performance.
With Atrium, managers have:
1. Out of box library of all the KPIs that matter
2. Proactive goal tracking
3. Early warning alerting of important issues before they become problems
4. Performance issue diagnosis
The solution is simple to deploy and adopt, with instant-on setup and automated data capture from your key systems.
Further, with the Slack integration enabled, you can publish Atrium insights directly to your team via Slack.
Get started in 90 seconds at www.atriumhq.com
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