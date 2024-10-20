HootConnect allows you to select a Hootsuite social media post, add sentiment, a comment and send it directly to a Slack Channel, User, or Group within your workspace. A paid Hootsuite account + monthly app subscription is required to use the app.
For a better experience, while using our Service, I may require you to provide us with certain personally identifiable information. The information that I request is retained on the app's database and stored securely. The data can be removed upon request at any time.
The data requested is listed:
Slack:
- ID
- Access Token
The app does use third party services that may collect information used to identify you.
https://jmoneyapps.com/hootsuite/user-guide/slack#privacy