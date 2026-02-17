Everlaw Cloud Connector

資料保留政策
Everlaw Data Processing Addendum provides that Customer may delete or export any Customer Data during the term of the Subscription in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Service. If Customer deletes any Customer Data during the term of the Subscription, this use will constitute an instruction to Everlaw to delete the relevant Customer Data from Everlaw’s systems or that is otherwise still in its possession or control.
Termination or expiration of the term of a Subscription serves as Customer’s instruction to Everlaw to delete all Customer Data, including copies, still in its possession or control. Customer has the ability to export, alone or with Everlaw’s support, all Customer Data, within a 30 day grace period following such termination or expiration.
資料封存與移除政策
Everlaw will comply with Customer’s deletion instruction within a commercially reasonable timeframe, except that this requirement will not apply to the extent Everlaw is required to retain some or all of the Customer Data as required by applicable law.
The data from the platform is deleted immediately after a deletion request, however we may retain backups for a year. For evidence of deletion, we can provide a certificate of destruction for physical media. For platform deletion, we have event logs showing all deletion actions.
資料儲存政策
Customer Data, as defined under Everlaw’s Customer Data Processing Addendum (“DPA”), is stored on secure AWS cloud servers, which surpass industry standards for privacy and security. AWS has achieved: (A) SOC 1, 2, and 3; (B) ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, 27701, and 9001; (C) Cloud Security Alliance; Security, Trust, Assurance and Risk Cloud Control Matrix v3.0.1; (D) FedRAMP; and (E) FIPS certifications, in addition to meeting compliance standards for many other legal, security, and privacy frameworks. Further information about AWS’ security practices can be found at https://aws.amazon.com/compliance/data-center/controls/.
資料中心位置
美國, 加拿大, 澳洲, 英國, 德國
資料託管詳細資料
Everlaw is a cloud native and browser-based SaaS technology platform, primarily for ediscovery and edisclosure matters.
使用的 LLM 模型
ChatGPT 4 turbo, chatGPT 4_O
LLM 保留設定
Our LLM providers do not retain customer data.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Microsoft Azure OpenAI USA
LLM 資料常駐政策
Microsoft Azure OpenAI USA