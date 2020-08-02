Gamma Enterprise DLP for Slack

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Gamma will retain Customer Data in accordance with the configured retention policy in the Gamma application and/or specified within the customer contractual agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

資料封存與移除政策 Gamma will remove Customer Data after the designated retention period in accordance with the terms of the customer contractural agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

資料儲存政策 Gamma will store Customer Data after the designated retention period in accordance with the terms of the customer contractual agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Google Cloud Platform