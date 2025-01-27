隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Unless otherwise required by law, Glean retains sensitive & confidential data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it is collected and processed, or to meet legal and client contractual obligations.

資料封存與移除政策 Once sensitive & confidential Data is no longer necessary or has reached the end of its retention period, it is securely disposed of. Processes are in place for the secure disposal of data when the data is no longer needed for legal, regulatory, and business requirements. An automatic or manually executed process is to be in place for identifying and securely removing data that exceeds the defined legal, regulatory, and business requirements.

資料儲存政策 Sensitive data is only stored in approved systems, databases, and devices. Sensitive data is stored in a secure, dedicated cloud environment behind a firewall. Glean specifically prohibits employees from storing Sensitive Data in the Glean development environment, on their Glean-issued laptops or desktop computers, on their personal devices, on removable media (e.g., USB flash drives), or on printed media.

資料中心位置 美國

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no