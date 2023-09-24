資料保留政策
Vouch will retain customer detail in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy.
資料封存與移除政策
Vouch will remove data in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy. As such, all data will be removed when a client ends their license with Vouch or when requested.
資料儲存政策
Vouch will backup and store data in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy. As such, all data will be backed up at least daily and backups will be retained for at least 60 days.