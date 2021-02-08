Join over 20 million people who use Todo Cloud to organize their work tasks, life tasks, and everything in between. Free up your mental space (and your Slack feed!) by using Todo Cloud's Slack app.
With Todo Cloud's Slack app, you can:
- Create new tasks: Use the /todocloud command to create a new Todo Cloud task from within Slack. You can include a due date and time, labels, and the project name and it will automatically sync with all your other Todo Cloud apps.
- Add Slack messages as tasks: Convert any Slack message into a Todo Cloud task by simply clicking (or tapping on mobile) the 3-dot menu.
- Complete tasks: After adding a Todo Cloud task with the /todocloud command, you'll be able to complete that task from within Slack.
- Update delegated tasks: On tasks created with the /todocloud command, you'll also be able to change the person to whom that task was delegated.
To learn more about using Todo Cloud with Slack, read this guide: https://support.appigo.com/en/support/solutions/articles/4000169817-use-slack-with-todo-cloud
For support, please visit support.appigo.com