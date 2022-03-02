Vacation + Leave Tracker | Flamingo

Leave & vacation tracking done right - Flamingo® makes managing your team’s PTO a breeze. No more cluttered spreadsheets, no manual data entry.
Built from the ground up for Slack, tracking paid leave, vacation, PTO, and sick leave couldn't be easier.
“Flamingo® saves me hours and hours every month that I spent dealing with leave requests and trying to figure out who is off when.” Horatiu from Alexi.com
Flamingo® slashes the time it takes to handle leave requests, letting employees request and managers approve leave with just a few clicks.
:woman_in_lotus_position: Zero friction
: remove all the stress and time investment you currently spend managing leave.
:female-technologist: No data entry
, unlike traditional systems like email threads and leave tracking spreadsheets.
:hourglass_flowing_sand: Asynchronously manage time off requests
on your own schedule.
:earth_asia: Built for modern teams
, Flamingo® will work for you, no matter if your organization works from an office, or is fully remote.
:loudspeaker: Keep everyone in the loop
with automated daily and weekly leave summaries delivered right to your Slack channels.
:calendar: Sync leave to your calendar
, such as Google Calendar, Outlook or Apple Calendar.
:heart: Built from the ground up for Slack
. Request leave, approve requests, schedule time-off, and view reports—all directly in Slack.
“I love the leave dashboard, and I’ve synced Flamingo® with Google Calendar so I know when everyone is gone.” Dan from Tropical MBA.com
Here's how Flamingo® leave tracking process makes your life easier
.
1. Team members request time off through the Flamingo® app in your Slack workspace.
2. Managers get notified of the request immediately and can approve or deny the request with one click.
3. Scheduled leaves are automatically added to the team’s vacation calendar.
4. Everything you need to know about upcoming vacation is available at a glance, with automated Slack notifications for leaves and holidays, a birds-eye view dashboard in the web app and on-demand leave reports.
With Flamingo®, you will spend less time handling leave and time off requests, so you can focus on the things that truly matter.
It takes just a few minutes to get up and running. Just set up your leave policy, configure public holidays, and invite users.
Flamingo® is flexible enough to fit all kinds of teams, with features such as automatic leave accruals
, custom leave types
, per-user settings
, custom holidays
, half day leaves
and more.
Learn more about our pricing here: https://flamingoapp.com/pricing/
Build a high-performing team and take back your time by tracking leave with Flamingo®.