資料保留政策

We store data on behalf of users. We don't share it unless it's required for basic functionality or are compelled to by a court of law. As of today, we have never been compelled to do so. We never sell or give your information to third parties or information brokers. We do share some of your information with trusted partners to provide funtionality. Examples include: Stripe, Sendgrid, and of course, Slack.