資料保留政策
We store data on behalf of users. We don't share it unless it's required for basic functionality or are compelled to by a court of law. As of today, we have never been compelled to do so.
We never sell or give your information to third parties or information brokers.
We do share some of your information with trusted partners to provide funtionality. Examples include: Stripe, Sendgrid, and of course, Slack.
資料封存與移除政策
Users may remove their data at any time with the app functionality or by contacting support.
資料儲存政策
Data for all active accounts are stored in the cloud.
Inactive accounts may have their data archived after a certain period.
Users may remove their data at any time by contacting support.