隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 As part of our operations, we obtain and process information, some of which can be used to identify individuals (personally-identifiable information, or PII). By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

資料封存與移除政策 By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

資料儲存政策 By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭, 美國, 德國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted

資料託管公司 AWS