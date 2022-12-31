1-on-1s ⚡ by Deel

How does it work?
:calendar: The plugin integrates with user calendars to assess when a 1-on-1 between an employee and their manager is upcoming.
:busts_in_silhouette: A pre-meeting message sent in a shared Slack channel helps attendees align on talking points and coordinate a shared agenda.
:memo: An exit survey at the end of the 1-on-1 helps attendees track what was discussed and logs an employee’s outlook at that particular moment in time.
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Robust reporting and a look back at 1-on-1 history helps managers and HR teams see trends in performance or mood, and provides useful data to reference around annual or quarterly reviews.
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