Neelix Live Pulse

資料保留政策
When Neelix app is installed in a workspace, we store name, id, and bot token and associate the workspace with the user who added it. When channels list is refreshed, we store name, id and locale for any unrecognised channel and associate all relevant channels (new and existing) with the user who triggered the refresh. These values may be updated periodically but we do not retain any other workspace or channel data.If a channel is deleted, all data about the channel, including any Neelix default configuration settings and any associations with any users, are deleted. Likewise, if the app is uninstalled from a workspace, all workspace, configuration and user association data for the workspace are deleted along with the data for any channel in the workspace.
資料封存與移除政策
If the app is uninstalled from a workspace, all workspace, configuration and user association data for the workspace are deleted along with the data for any channel in the workspace.
Whilst data purge is facilitated by our self-service GDPR policy, data deletion requests can be lodged directly with our team by contacting services@neelix.io
資料儲存政策
Data is stored as long as user keeps their account open in Neelix. Slack pairing information is removed on two events : (a) user uninstalls the app , or (2) When user closes Neelix account.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on GCP - AU Region