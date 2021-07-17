Neelix Live Pulse

資料保留政策

When Neelix app is installed in a workspace, we store name, id, and bot token and associate the workspace with the user who added it. When channels list is refreshed, we store name, id and locale for any unrecognised channel and associate all relevant channels (new and existing) with the user who triggered the refresh. These values may be updated periodically but we do not retain any other workspace or channel data.If a channel is deleted, all data about the channel, including any Neelix default configuration settings and any associations with any users, are deleted. Likewise, if the app is uninstalled from a workspace, all workspace, configuration and user association data for the workspace are deleted along with the data for any channel in the workspace.