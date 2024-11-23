REACTO: Reaction Notifications

Track reactions and see what resonates with your team. Get instant notifications, channel analytics, and weekly reports on message engagement.How it works
Pick your channels. Choose to track your messages or everyone's. Get notifications and live stats when reactions happen. Receive weekly and monthly summaries showing engagement metrics, top posts, and active participants.Key features
- Reaction notifications with live stats
- Channel analytics and engagement metrics
- Message tracking (yours or all)
- Weekly and monthly reports
- Works in public and private channels
- Never stores messages: only timestamps
Takes one minute to set up.Perfect for
- HR managers analyzing feedback on announcements
- Team leads measuring engagement on updates
- Project managers tracking response to important messages
- Anyone who wants Slack analytics without the complexityWhat customers say
I love that I don't have to keep checking reactions to HR announcements anymore. The weekly summaries tell me everything I need to know. — Sarah K., HR Director
Questions? Email us at support@reactoapp.co
Learn more at reactoapp.co