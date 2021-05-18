logtail.com
(part of betterstack.com
) lets you query your logs the same way you query a database. Experience radically better SQL-compatible log management at an unbeatable price.
With the Logtail + Slack integration you can:
* Receive the fastest presence/absence alerts
and quickly investigate any irregularities in your logs.
It takes only 5 minutes to integrate.Structured Log Management
Store logs in a structured form instead of a blob of text. You can do so much more with your logs than just a full-text search.Database Like Log Querying
Query logs with the language your team already knows: SQL. No need to learn an obscure log querying language.Integrated Grafana Dashboards
Build dashboards with Grafana. Number of user sessions over time? Average response time? You can chart it with a few clicks.Configure presence/absence alerts
Configure custom Slack alerts based on the contents of your logs.Collaborate with colleagues
Archive important log fragments, add comments, and easily share links with your team.Unbeatable price
We use a custom-built data pipeline for storing and processing your logs instead of relying on the Elastic/ELK stack as most logging services do. We pass the cost savings to you.Support
FAQ: https://logtail.com/support
Email: hello@logtail.com