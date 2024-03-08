隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Sometimes, Uniqode customers may request deletion of data that belongs to them, from Uniqode systems. This policy outlines the provisions we provide for customers to make such requests and describes how such requests are to be handled. Scope This policy is applicable to: 1. Data that is classified as Customer-classified as per the Data Classification Policy 2. Data that is requested to be deleted belongs to the customer making the request 3. Data that resides in Uniqode systems. Specifically, data that resides in third party services that are not managed and hosted by Uniqode are excluded from this policy 4. Data that resides in Uniqode products or services that are in testing, alpha/beta state, or an early access program Guidelines 1. By default, Uniqode stores its customer’s data indefinitely. For efficiency and cost reasons, it may choose to delete the customer’s data at any point after the customer contract ends. 2. Uniqode regularly backs up customer data per Data Backup Policy. 3. Uniqode may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer, and Uniqode may require additional verification to authenticate the identity of the customer making the request. Uniqode will delete all information from currently-running production systems within a time limit specified in our [Uniqode Process Configuration](). 4. Once deleted, a customer’s data cannot be restored. Non Compliance Uniqode staff who violate this policy may face repercussions in proportion to the impact of their violation. Uniqode management will determine how serious a staff member’s offense is and decide the appropriate penalty. Penalties may include Reprimand. Demotion. Suspension or termination for more serious offenses. Detraction of benefits for a definite or indefinite time.

資料封存與移除政策 Uniqode Backup Policy describes how often operational and other customer data is backed up. All original (non-derived) customer data on infrastructure operated by Uniqode should be backed up. Frequency Uniqode performs complete database backups periodically of all customer classified data stored by us on our cloud services provider. Please refer to [Uniqode Process Configuration]() for details on the required frequency of database backups. If a database instance is intentionally deleted by Uniqode staff in order to achieve a business objective, all associated backups should also be deleted. Database backups may only be deleted by System administrators of our infrastructure account. Backups are periodically restored and tested by the Uniqode engineering team. Non Compliance Uniqode staff who violate this policy may face repercussions in proportion to the impact of their violation. Uniqode management will determine how serious a staff member’s offense is and decide the appropriate penalty. Penalties may include Reprimand. Demotion. Suspension or termination for more serious offenses. Detraction of benefits for a definite or indefinite time.

資料儲存政策 Uniqode Backup Policy describes how often operational and other customer data is backed up. All original (non-derived) customer data on infrastructure operated by Uniqode should be backed up. Frequency Uniqode performs complete database backups periodically of all customer classified data stored by us on our cloud services provider. Please refer to [Uniqode Process Configuration]() for details on the required frequency of database backups. If a database instance is intentionally deleted by Uniqode staff in order to achieve a business objective, all associated backups should also be deleted. Database backups may only be deleted by System administrators of our infrastructure account. Backups are periodically restored and tested by the Uniqode engineering team. Non Compliance Uniqode staff who violate this policy may face repercussions in proportion to the impact of their violation. Uniqode management will determine how serious a staff member’s offense is and decide the appropriate penalty. Penalties may include Reprimand. Demotion. Suspension or termination for more serious offenses. Detraction of benefits for a definite or indefinite time.

資料中心位置 美國