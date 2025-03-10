Where Your Data is Stored: Maestro AI stores all your personal data in the United States. Since the company is based in the US, any data you provide will be transferred to and processed on US servers. Security Protection: Your data is kept secure through multiple layers of protection. Maestro AI uses technical, physical, and administrative safeguards to prevent unauthorized access, ensure only approved personnel can access your data with proper permissions, and protect your information during transmission and storage. They also maintain detailed logs of who accesses your data and when. Data Separation: Your personal data is kept logically separate from any other data that Maestro AI might collect for different purposes, ensuring your information doesn't get mixed up with unrelated data. Third-Party Storage: Some of your data may also be stored by Maestro AI's sub-processors (third-party service providers). You can see a current list of these providers and where they store data at

All of these third parties must follow the same strict data protection rules as Maestro AI. Security Updates: Maestro AI regularly reviews and may update their security measures, but any changes must maintain or improve the current level of protection for your data.