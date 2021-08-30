Carbon for Slack

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We store data only for as long as we need it

資料封存與移除政策 We will remove customer data as and when requested

資料儲存政策 We only store minimal data which is required for the app's basic functioning and do not store users' sensitive information.

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Deta