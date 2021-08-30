This is Carbon for Slack. It integrates the core functionality of carbon-app [https://carbon.now.sh] into a Slack bot and makes it possible for you to create and share beautiful images of your code directly in Slack.How to use it? 1. Invoke the /carbon command (IMPORTANT: invoke the command only where you want to post your code because the image will be directly posted once you submit)2. Add your desired code, theme, font and background in the appropriate fields.3.Click Submit.4. Wait for a few seconds and voila!Source: https://github.com/faisalsayed10/carbon-slack/