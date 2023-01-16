Engagedly's integration with Slack helps you view all notifications (generated by Engagedly) within Slack. Engagedly is available for Enterprises and you need to be a valid user within the Engagedly instance set up for your organization. Engagedly is a paid service.All notifications (e.g review assigned to you, feedback requested from you) will be available in the Engagedly channel which is created once you integrate Slack with Engagedly.Engagedly's real-time performance management software helps enterprises manage performance reviews, and ongoing employee feedback, manage and align goals, get 360 feedback, and drive employee engagement.Home | Support | Documentation
We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
https://engagedly.com/engagedly-app-privacy-policy/
資料封存與移除政策
The Data is kept for the time necessary to provide the service requested by the User, or stated by the purposes outlined in this document, and the User can always request that Engagedly suspend or remove the data.
https://engagedly.com/engagedly-app-privacy-policy/
資料儲存政策
Engagedly monitors the capacity utilization of physical and computing infrastructure both internally and for customers to ensure that service delivery matches service level agreements. Engagedly evaluates the need for additional infrastructure capacity in response to growth of existing customers and/or the addition of new customers. Infrastructure capacity monitoring includes, but is not limited to, the following infrastructure:
• Disk storage
• Backup storage
• Network bandwidth
Engagedly has implemented a patch management process to ensure contracted customer and infrastructure systems are patched in accordance with vendor recommended operating system patches. Customers and Engagedly system owners review proposed operating system patches to determine whether the patches are applied. Customers and Engagedly systems are responsible for determining the risk of applying or not applying patches based upon the security and availability impact of those systems and any critical applications hosted on them. Engagedly staff validate that all patches have been installed and if applicable that reboots have been completed.
https://engagedly.com/engagedly-app-privacy-policy/
資料中心位置
美國
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud-hosted
資料託管公司
AWS
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
Users can always request that Engagedly using a support ticket suspend or remove the data.