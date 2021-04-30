資料保留政策
We do store all conversation data for up to 5 years unless your account is deleted or subscription is cancelled. In which case, we dispose of all data in accordance with our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, but we will not hold it longer than 60 days.
資料封存與移除政策
Customer can self delete their account and all data associated with that account removed immediately. ThriveDesk takes backup of its server everyday and retain for 30 days, so archive data will take minimum 30 days to get override.
資料儲存政策
ThriveDesk store non PI customer data in AWS S3 bucket and DB backup.