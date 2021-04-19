Lunch Status Emoji

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We do not have a server that stores data, all data is stored locally on the user's mobile device. The user can delete their data by deleting their app from their phone. All data sent to third parties (Sentry for bug reporting and Amplitude for analytics) does not contain any PII.

資料封存與移除政策 We do not have a server that stores data, all data is stored locally on the user's mobile device. The user can delete their data by deleting their app from their phone. All data sent to third parties (Sentry for bug reporting and Amplitude for analytics) does not contain any PII.

資料儲存政策 We do not have a server that stores data, all data is stored locally on the user's mobile device. The user can delete their data by deleting their app from their phone. All data sent to third parties (Sentry for bug reporting and Amplitude for analytics) does not contain any PII.