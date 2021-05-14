Give back on Slack.
Engage your team around giving back:
:woman-with-bunny-ears-partying: Match donations
:hand: Volunteer
:mega: Run fundraising campaigns
:zap: Track it all on your team dashboard
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:rainbow: :heart_eyes: Build a social impact program and engage your team where they are
:heart_eyes: :rainbow:
With easy access commands, monthly messages, celebratory milestones, and more, the Millie Slack app helps you build a community around giving back. Boost employee engagement and connect your remote, hybrid, and in-person teams and donate to nonprofits around the globe. Leverage over 1.7 million nonprofits on Millie, and give to charity with your team.
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:money_with_wings: Donation matching on Slack
Thinking about rolling out a donation match program with your team? Millie and the Millie Slack app help you drive employee engagement rates up and on budget.
:yellow_heart: Find volunteer opportunities and coordinate within Slack
Easily create, manage, and coordinate your volunteer programs with Millie and the Millie Slack app. Bring sign ups to life and coordinate around events within Slack channels.
:dancer: Build campaigns & build community
Mobilize employees around particular events or causes. With a flexible design, Millie lets you build campaigns around specific nonprofits or launch new initiatives to spearhead social impact goals. Have all of your campaigns come to life within Slack.
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:wave::skin-tone-4: Find out how you can use Millie to build community + engage your team:Learn more about Millie for Slack :point_right: