Feedback Ingestion By Enterpret

Transform Your Slack Conversations Into Customer Insights
Enterpret's Slack Inbound Integration automatically analyzes conversations from your team channels to identify valuable customer feedback patterns and trends. Turn discussions about customers, support issues, and product feedback into structured insights that appear alongside your other feedback sources.
Why Two Separate Slack Apps?
Enterpret offers two distinct Slack applications to serve different customer needs:
1. This App (Enterpret Feedback Ingestion): Analyzes your Slack conversations to extract customer insights and feedback themes
2. Enterpret Notifications: Sends reports and alerts to your Slack channels based on analysis from all your feedback sources
We maintain separate apps because many customers want to receive reports in Slack without sharing their internal conversation data. This separation allows you to choose the level of integration that fits your privacy requirements and use case.
How This App Works in Slack:
1. Connect specific Slack channels where your team discusses customer feedback
2. Our AI analyzes conversations to identify customer pain points, feature requests, and sentiment
3. Insights are processed and appear in your Enterpret dashboard within 24 hours
4. For private channels, manually invite the Enterpret app to each channel you want to analyze
What Gets Analyzed:
1. Customer support discussions and escalations
2. Product feedback mentioned in team conversations
3. Sales team insights about customer needs
4. Feature requests and improvement suggestions
Data Security:
1. Only analyzes channels you explicitly authorize
2. Respects workspace administrator controls
3. Does not export or backup your Slack message history
4. Multi-tenant architecture with data isolation per customer
AI Processing Disclaimer:
This app uses AI technology to analyze your Slack conversations. While designed to provide valuable insights, AI may occasionally generate inaccurate summaries, categorizations, or interpretations. Always review AI-generated content before making business decisions.
Integration Requirements:
1. Active Enterpret subscription required
2. Slack workspace administrator permissions needed for setup
3. Installation completed through your Enterpret dashboard
Pricing:
This integration is included with your Enterpret subscription. Contact our sales team for pricing information: https://www.enterpret.com/enterpret-in-action
Support:
For technical assistance, contact support@enterpret.com
with "Slack Integration" in the subject line. We respond within 24 hours.