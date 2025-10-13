Tability OKRs

Tability is a simple goal-tracking platform that helps you plan, review and track
OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) with your team—while keeping the process simple and easy to manage.
You can connect Tability to your Slack workspace to increase focus and accountability by bringing the most important goals closer to the team.Key features for Slack:
* Get weekly check-ins reminders in Slack.
* Update progress from Slack.
* Get weekly reports for your OKRs plans in your preferred channels.
* Display previews of your goals in your channels.Other Tability features:
* See an overview of all OKRs with the Strategy Map.
* Align OKRs and view dependencies.
* List the strategic initiatives (outputs) that relate to your OKRs (outcomes).
* Filter OKRs and get actionable insights through our automated reports.
Get started today at https://www.tability.io
.
Learn more about OKRs at https://www.tability.io/okrs/what-are-okrs-definition
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Discover our automated dashboards at https://www.tability.io/odt/articles/great-okr-dashboards-will-boost-execution