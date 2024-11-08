資料保留政策
Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.
資料封存與移除政策
Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.
資料儲存政策
Sturdy customer data is stored per policy in limited access production accounts and encrypted-at-rest using industry-standard mechanisms.
LLM 保留設定
Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is retained in the tenant database under the same retention policies as all customer data.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is stored in the single tenant database which stores all customer data. No Slack data is used to train an LLM.
LLM 資料常駐政策
All Azure ChatGPT use is processed and stored in the United States.