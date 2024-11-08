隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.

資料封存與移除政策 Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.

資料儲存政策 Sturdy customer data is stored per policy in limited access production accounts and encrypted-at-rest using industry-standard mechanisms.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Azure ChatGPT

LLM 保留設定 Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is retained in the tenant database under the same retention policies as all customer data.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is stored in the single tenant database which stores all customer data. No Slack data is used to train an LLM.