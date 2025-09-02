資料保留政策
Sleekplan GmbH will retain Customer Data until a team or user revokes a token, a team uninstalls an app, or a user requests deletion of data. Prior to any such event, only data that is critical to the application function is retained.
資料封存與移除政策
Sleekplan GmbH will remove Customer Data in accordance with a user's request for deletion, when a team uninstalls an app, or when a user or team revokes a token. Logs older than 30 days are automatically deleted.
資料儲存政策
Sleekplan GmbH will store Customer Data in accordance with our security standards. Our entire website, the customer portal, the storage, and hosting servers are only accessible via encrypted connections (HTTPS using RSA 2048 bit keys). We use TLS also for internal server-to-server communication.