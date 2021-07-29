瀏覽應用程式

PagerDuty EU

更多在 Slack 中使用 PagerDuty 的方式

使用工作流程建立工具進行自動化

有了工作流程建立工具*，不必撰寫任何程式碼，就能自動執行例行流程。在工作流程中加入 PagerDuty 等第三方工具，讓你可以從 Slack 管理工作和流程，還可以使用範本快速開始。 深入瞭解自動化

範本適用於 PagerDuty：

透過表情符號回應建立的新 PagerDuty 事件

在 Slack 中使用表情符號回應警示通知，即可建立 PagerDuty 事件

*工作流程建立工具僅適用於付費方案