Teams use Flowdash to quickly build internal tools for manual workflows. From insurance brokerages, to fintech, to healthcare, teams across all industries use Flowdash to stay efficient and organized. Flowdash seamlessly integrates with Slack. Automatically post a message when anyone on your team changes workflow data or clicks a button you've configured to communicate with Slack. Optionally receive realtime updates to your task data when it changes, without leaving Slack. The Flowdash messages in Slack will stay up-to-date with changes in Flowdash.