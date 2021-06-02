資料保留政策
Flowdash customers retain full control of their uploaded data, and may modify or delete it at any time - using the means available through the service's user interface or by contacting support@flowdash.com.
資料封存與移除政策
Archive or remove data by emailing support@flowdash.com
資料儲存政策
We take the security of your data seriously. Sensitive data like API authorization credentials are encrypted at rest, and access to your data is secured behind robust authentication and authorization schemes. To retain full control over your data, consider our on premise offering.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosting, on premise
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services, Heroku