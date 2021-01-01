Cloudscene Marketplace is built on data sourced by the world’s network service providers giving organizations the power to make stronger, more informed business decisions.This app provides you instant updates about new requirements in the market that buyers are now trying to source live!
Cloudscene retains and stores personal data it holds in accordance with its privacy policy. We do not keep personal data for longer than is necessary for the purposes for which the personal data has been processed or collected. Personal data storage is reviewed at intervals by Cloudscene to ensure personal data held by Cloudscene is erased or anonymised to the extent Cloudscene no longer requires it.
Any disclosure of personal data is subject to, and will be made in accordance with, Cloudscene’s published privacy policy at https://www.cloudscene.com/legal-pages/privacy-policy.
資料封存與移除政策
To the extent you disclose any personal data to Cloudscene in connection with your use of this platform, Cloudscene will de-identify or destroy personal data when no longer required by Cloudscene.
Furthermore, any person has the right to request that Cloudscene erase their personal data in certain circumstances provided by law. Details of how to request an erasure of data by
Cloudscene in respect of your personal data are published at https://www.cloudscene.com/legal-
pages/privacy-policy.
資料儲存政策
To the extent you disclose any personal data to Cloudscene in connection with your use of this platform, Cloudscene will store such data in compliance with all laws and will implement safeguards to protect such personal data from unauthorised disclosure.
Use and storage of personal data by Cloudscene is subject to all applicable laws and
Cloudscene’s published privacy policy at https://www.cloudscene.com/legal-pages/privacy-policy.
資料中心位置
美國
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
Uninstall link on site deletes Slack related user data