Cloudscene retains and stores personal data it holds in accordance with its privacy policy. We do not keep personal data for longer than is necessary for the purposes for which the personal data has been processed or collected. Personal data storage is reviewed at intervals by Cloudscene to ensure personal data held by Cloudscene is erased or anonymised to the extent Cloudscene no longer requires it. Any disclosure of personal data is subject to, and will be made in accordance with, Cloudscene’s published privacy policy at