Inspirar bot is your 24/7 HR assistant, offering employees an outlet to give anonymous suggestions, exchange recognitions, respond to pulse surveys, celebrate birthdays and work anniversaries, and engage in watercooler chat. Complete with admin dashboard and analytics, let Inspirar bot improve employee engagement, retention and foster positivity!
For more on each feature, see here:
Celebrations - Automatically celebrate employee birthdays and work anniversaries. Inspirar will collect important dates, remember them, and post announcements in Slack!https://inspirar.io/celebrations/
Recognitions - Allow employees to recognize each other by tagging each other with an emoji in Slack. This recognition is saved in Inspirar and appended to their profile!https://inspirar.io/recognitions/
Suggestions - Employees can give anonymous feedback and suggestions to improve the workspace and send these directly to admin, HR, etchttps://inspirar.io/suggestions-conversations/
Pulse Survey - Automatically launch regular pulse surveys to select departments or teams. Analyze the results and track trends over time!https://inspirar.io/surveys-analytics/
Watercooler Chat - Inspirar can weekly post engaging and thought provoking questions to stimulate chat and get employees talking again. Perfect for remote teams!https://inspirar.io/watercooler/