We will retain data in accordance with our privacy policy

Retention, updation and deletion of your data Where you are a registered user of Inspirar, we retain Your Data for as long as you remain an active user of your account. Where there has not been any activity on your account for three years we will contact you to check you still wish to retain your account with us. Where you decide to cancel your account or we do not hear further from you, your account will be de-activated and Your Data will be deleted. Where you have subscribed to receive marketing correspondence from us we will keep your personal data for marketing purposes whilst your account remains active and for the period of time referred to above. This is subject to exercising your right to unsubscribe from receiving such correspondence at any time. Data protection legislation gives you the right to object to the processing of your personal data in certain circumstances or withdraw your consent to the processing of your personal data where this has been provided. You also have the right to access information held about you and for this to be provided in an intelligible form. If you would like a copy of some or all of your personal data, please send an email to admin@inspirar.io. In certain circumstances we reserve the right to charge a reasonable fee to comply with your request. We take 7 business days to execute any data deletion request as this requires thorough and stringent processes to ensure it is done from all servers. Note about usage of your company logo: As part of our Terms of Service, you allow us to use your company logo for promotional material like brochures, website landing pages etc. You can also request for opting out of this if you wish via email.