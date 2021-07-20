資料保留政策
Vercel retains Customer Data only for the minimum necessary period to fulfill contractual/legal obligations, support the Services, or meet business needs. Upon termination, Customer Data is deleted within a commercially reasonable timeframe unless legally required to retain it. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
資料封存與移除政策
Customer Data can be deleted on demand via the self-service portal or upon account termination. Vercel deletes Customer Data in accordance with or DPA. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
資料儲存政策
Customer Data is encrypted and stored at rest using AES-256, and in transit using TLS 1.2+. Data is hosted across AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted via AWS, Azure, and GCP
使用的 LLM 模型
Opus 4.6 (Anthropic)
LLM 保留設定
Anthropic models configured with Zero Data Retention (ZDR). Customer prompts and model outputs are not retained by Anthropic after inference processing.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Vercel uses Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 through AI Gateway. Requests are processed by Anthropic under Anthropic's enterprise controls.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Requests are sent to Anthropic's global inference infrastructure. Vercel AI Gateway does not currently provide region-specific data residency controls for provider inference workloads.