資料保留政策
Aboard will retain customer data until there is an explicit request from customer for it's deletion, or until Aboard amends their retention policy. Aboard retains the right to amend its retention policy with prior notification to current & past customers. For questions or deletion requests, please contact support@getaboard.co.
資料封存與移除政策
Customers can request removal of their company data from all of Aboard's servers & records at any time. Cancellation of service does not constitute an inherent request for data. For questions or deletion requests, please contact support@getaboard.co.
資料儲存政策
Aboard has strong security controls for data, ensuring customers can only access their own data. All data is transmitted over HTTPS. Any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption.