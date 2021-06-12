Looking for a way to transcribe your audio or video files? With AI-powered Transcriber bot, you can quickly and accurately convert audio or video into text and subtitles!
Transcriber allows you to create transcripts for audio recordings, videos, podcasts, interviews, phone calls, and webinars. It can transcribe files from your device, files accessible over public URLs, data from cloud storages, audio distribution sites, social media platforms (YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion, TikTok, Facebook, and more).Main features:1. Speech recognition. Our cutting-edge AI transcription technology will automatically transcribe your files with close to human accuracy.
2. Multi language. Transcription service supports multiple languages, dialects, and accents.
3. Automatic punctuation and casing. Audio and video transcriptions include commas, full stops, question marks, periods.
4. Online transcript editor. In-browser interface helps users to edit and review automatic transcription results.
5. Advanced export. Download your transcript in TXT, DOCX, XSLX, PDF, SRT, VTT, and many other formats.With Transcriber bot you can::film_projector: Add subtitles or captions to video:telephone_receiver: Transcribe Zoom, WebEx, Skype, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams meetings:headphones: Include transcripts alongside your podcasts for optimal SEO:male-student: Transcribe lectures and research interviews:sound: Convert MP3, M4A, WAV, OGG, MOV, MP4, WMA files to text:black_circle_for_record: Transcribe and organize legal or medical recordings