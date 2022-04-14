隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Your Personal Data will be stored until we delete the record and we proactively delete it or you send a valid deletion request. Please note that in some circumstances we may store your Personal Data for longer periods of time, for example where we are required to do so in accordance with legal, regulatory, tax or accounting requirements

資料封存與移除政策 Guidde shall, at the choice of Customer , delete or return the Personal Data to Client after the end of the provision of the Services relating to processing, and shall delete existing copies unless applicable law requires storage of the Personal Data.

資料儲存政策 Guidde will store Customer data up to 30 days following a trial expiration or contract termination. All data is encrypted both during transit and at rest. Guidde does not operate as an archive or file storage service.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 The Guidde platform leverages Cloud storage and containers

資料託管公司 Google Cloud Platform