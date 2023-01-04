Stay up-to-date on your data right in Slack, where collaboration happens. With the Tableau App for Slack, you can receive notifications and snapshots of your analytics for data-driven alerts
, sharing activity
, and comment mentions
. And now, you can easily search and share Tableau content in Slack. W
In addition, the new MCP-powered Slackbot experience enables you to
• Chat with your data – Reuse your trusted, curated data models to answer ad-hoc questions that are grounded on your business semantics and metadata.
• Find insights from pre-built data artifacts – Enable Slackbot to query your published workbooks and extract data, images, custom views and more.
• Discover metrics and generate insights – Bring 100% accuracy and deterministic AI to Slackbot by using Pulse metric definitions and the Pulse insights engine.
• Manage and administer your Tableau environment.
Admins can easily connect their Tableau site to a Slack workspace to enable these features for their entire org. Note: If you have problems connecting, talk to your Tableau admin. Help and feedback
• Tableau for Slack
• Learn how to connect Tableau to Slack
• What is Tableau?
• Catch up on the latest features