資料保留政策

The length of time for which we retain personal information depends on the purposes for which we collected and use it and/or as required to comply with applicable laws. Where there are technical limitations that prevent deletion or anonymization, we safeguard personal information and limit active use of it. Promotional/Marketing Emails. You may choose to provide us with your email address for the purpose of allowing us to send free newsletters, surveys, offers, and other promotional/marketing materials to you, as well as targeted offers from third parties. You can stop receiving promotional/marketing emails by following the unsubscribe instructions in e-mails that you receive and also adjust your email preferences and communication preferences. Communication Preferences. If you decline to receive promotional and/or marketing emails, we may still send you transactional and service-related messages. Online Tracking. We do not currently recognize automated browser signals regarding tracking mechanisms, which may include “Do Not Track” instructions. Device and Usage Information. If you do not want us to see your device location, you can turn off location sharing on your device, change your device privacy settings, or decline to share location on your browser. Closing Your Account. If you wish to close your account, please log in to your account and edit your plan. Deletion of Your Personal Information. Typically, we retain your personal information for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. Where certain grounds apply, the law authorizes you to make a request that your personal information be deleted and triggers our corresponding obligation to comply, unless exceptions apply.