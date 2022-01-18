資料保留政策
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
資料封存與移除政策
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
資料儲存政策
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
使用的 LLM 模型
claude-3-7, gpt-4.1-mini, gpt-4o-mini, claude-3-7-sonnet-
LLM 保留設定
for openAI- 30 days in the US, 0 days in Europe
for Anthropic via AWS bedrock, 30 days
LLM 資料租戶政策
The AWS hosted LLM does not have access to our data and thus no deletion schedule is necessary. The 30 day deletion window is for our other LLM provider, OpenAI who is authorized to retain limited data for up to 30 days including transient generative data
LLM 資料常駐政策
US data stays in the US, and EU data stays within the EEA boundary