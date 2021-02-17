Qlik Application Automation

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Content can be deleted by the customer at any time. Backups are removed after a period of 30 days.

資料封存與移除政策 The creation and removal of content that resides in the tenant is controlled by the customer. Content can be deleted by the customer at any time. Backups are removed after a period of 30 days.

資料儲存政策 Customer-provided data is stored as encrypted QVD or QVF files in the underlying Kubernetes storage solution used by Qlik Cloud Services. When a customer deletes an App in Qlik Cloud Services, the service deletes the file on the underlying Kubernetes storage solution. QCS relies on the Kubernetes storage solution file system to execute the delete in the underlying block storage.

資料託管詳細資料 Qlik leverages both Amazon AWS and Google for backups to maintain copies of Content for 30 days before that Content ages out and is deleted from the supporting file systems. QCS leverages Google Cloud Platform backups with Remote Sync and Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) to copy Content for backup purposes.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no