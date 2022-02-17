Cosmos Video

資料保留政策
We will only retain your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal data for a longer period in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you.
資料封存與移除政策
When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymise information of this nature.
資料儲存政策
We have implemented strict technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process, in accordance with GDPR.
We only retain your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements.