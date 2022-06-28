隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will retain personal data for as long as it's required to provide the service, unless a longer retention period is required by applicable law. Users can request deletion of they personal data at any time.

資料封存與移除政策 We will process your request in accordance with applicable data protection laws. We may need to retain certain information for record-keeping purposes or to complete transactions that you began prior to requesting any deletion. We may decline to process requests that are unreasonably repetitive or systematic, require disproportionate technical effort, or jeopardise the privacy of others.

資料儲存政策 flat.social operates globally. This means that the personal data might be stored or processed in any country where we or our service providers have facilities. Bu using flat.social you acknowledge that your personal data may be transferred or stored in the United States, EU or any other country around the world.

資料中心位置 荷蘭, 美國, 英國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted.

資料託管公司 Digital Ocean, Google