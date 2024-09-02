隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 SpotDraft retains customer data according to contractual obligations and applicable data retention laws, preserving it for the necessary duration only. On termination we use NIST 800-80 protocol to delete all the customer data.

資料封存與移除政策 Customer data is securely deleted or anonymized once the retention period ends or when it's no longer required. To request data deletion or check the status of an ongoing deletion, customers can email team@spotdraft.com.

資料儲存政策 SpotDraft stores customer data using industry best practices, ensuring security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. We leverage the Google Cloud Platform to host the data in a secure manner. All the data is encrypted at all times. The data at rest is encrypted using AES 256 and in transit using TLS 1.2 or above.

資料中心位置 美國, 印度, 卡達, 荷蘭

資料託管公司 Google Cloud Platform

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes